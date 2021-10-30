MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2021) Russia's view of the global healthcare and economy development is mostly similar to that of other G20 countries, President Vladimir Putin said at the summit of the world's 20 largest economies hosted by Italy.

"I will touch upon the topics that Italy suggested for discussion today, the global economy and the global healthcare.

And I must say at once that this is, to a great extent, what we all are working on, and as far as I can tell from earlier statements, Russia's position is largely similar to what my colleagues have said," Putin said.

The Russian president noted that the pandemic-triggered crisis prompted many of G20 governments to take on larger budget deficits to help the global economy recover. However, such measures should be temporary, Putin said.