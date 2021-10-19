UrduPoint.com

Russia's Overchuk Explained To US Officials Moscow's Stand On European Gas Crisis

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 19th October 2021 | 12:50 PM

Russia's Overchuk Explained to US Officials Moscow's Stand on European Gas Crisis

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2021) Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk said that he clarified Moscow's position on the causes of the gas crisis that Europe is currently facing at his meetings with US State Department and National Security Council officials, held last week.

"We discussed this with (US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy) Sherman and (National Security Advisor Jake) Sullivan.

I conveyed to the US side our position and our assessments of the reasons of what is happening in the Europe gas market today," Overchuk told the Soloviev Live YouTube show.

The deputy prime minister added that the United States "urges Russia to increase gas supplies to Europe."

"They claim to be interested in a stable Europe. They encourage us to sell gas to Europe and say that 'if you sell gas to Europe, you will send a clear signal that you do not use gas as a weapon'. But we have never used it as a weapon anyway," Overchuk noted.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Moscow Russia Europe Gas Crisis Sherman United States Gas Market YouTube Weapon

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed lauds Korea&#039;s support for ..

Abdullah bin Zayed lauds Korea&#039;s support for UAE&#039;s hosting of &#039;CO ..

38 minutes ago
 DoE highlights its &#039;Energy and Water Consumpt ..

DoE highlights its &#039;Energy and Water Consumption Heat Map Dashboard&#039; a ..

2 hours ago
 MoHAP showcases its latest digital services at GIT ..

MoHAP showcases its latest digital services at GITEX Technology Week 2021

2 hours ago
 Local Press: UAE helps curb food shortage globally

Local Press: UAE helps curb food shortage globally

2 hours ago
 Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 241.09 million

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 241.09 million

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 October 2021

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.