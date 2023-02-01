The production of passenger cars in Russia in 2022 fell by 67% year-on-year to 450,000 units, and commercial vehicles by 24.3% year-on-year to 141,000 units, Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat) said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2023) The production of passenger cars in Russia in 2022 fell by 67% year-on-year to 450,000 units, and commercial vehicles by 24.3% year-on-year to 141,000 units, Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat) said on Wednesday.

In December 2022, 40,300 passenger vehicles were produced, which is by 68% less than in December 2021, but by 70% more than in November 2022. The figure for the production of commercial vehicles in December amounted to 15,300 units, which is by 25.5% less year-on-year, but by 35.9% more month-on-month, according to the report.