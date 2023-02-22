- Home
- Russia's Passenger Car Production in January Dropped by 77.6% to 21,300 Units y/y- Rosstat
Russia's Passenger Car Production In January Dropped By 77.6% To 21,300 Units Y/y- Rosstat
Umer Jamshaid Published February 22, 2023 | 09:36 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2023) The production of passenger cars in Russia in January fell by 77.6% year-on-year to 21,300 units, and commercial vehicles by 35.4% year-on-year to 5,800 units, Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat) said on Wednesday.
In January, 1,500 passenger vehicles under 5 tonnes were produced, which is by 33% less than in December 2022, according to the report.