MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2023) The production of passenger cars in Russia in January fell by 77.6% year-on-year to 21,300 units, and commercial vehicles by 35.4% year-on-year to 5,800 units, Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat) said on Wednesday.

In January, 1,500 passenger vehicles under 5 tonnes were produced, which is by 33% less than in December 2022, according to the report.