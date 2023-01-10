MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2023) The US Budget Bill for 2023 prioritizes new wars over the well-being of US citizens, Secretary of the Russian Security Council Nikolai Patrushev said on Tuesday.

"The US Budget Bill for 2023 is the best evidence of Washington's plans to start new wars at the expense of the well-being of its own citizens. Half, over $850 billion, of the total $1.7 trillion expenditures planned by the Federal government is allocated for defense," Patrushev told Russian newspaper Argumenty i Fakty.

He added that $45 billion would be spent on keeping hostilities in Ukraine running and preventing the conflict's resolution, all while the US and its allies are accumulating debt.

"Americans' national debt has reached more than $31 trillion. England's debt, 2.4 trillion Pounds ($2.

9 trillion), has become the highest since the Second World War and exceeded 101% of the GDP. The world record in debt to GDP ratio - over 2.6 times - has been set by Japan owing almost $10 trillion. But the countries considering themselves masters of the world are not going to repay these debts," Patrushev said.

Western countries have been ramping up their military support for Kiev since the beginning of the Russian special military operation in Ukraine. In April, Moscow sent a note to NATO member states condemning their military assistance to Kiev. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warned that any arms shipments on Ukrainian territory would be "legitimate targets" for Russian armed forces. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated separately that arms provision was undermining prospects for a future peace process.