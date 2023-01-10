UrduPoint.com

Russia's Patrushev Says US Budget Prioritizes New Wars Over Citizens' Well-Being

Sumaira FH Published January 10, 2023 | 02:50 PM

Russia's Patrushev Says US Budget Prioritizes New Wars Over Citizens' Well-Being

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2023) The US Budget Bill for 2023 prioritizes new wars over the well-being of US citizens, Secretary of the Russian Security Council Nikolai Patrushev said on Tuesday.

"The US Budget Bill for 2023 is the best evidence of Washington's plans to start new wars at the expense of the well-being of its own citizens. Half, over $850 billion, of the total $1.7 trillion expenditures planned by the Federal government is allocated for defense," Patrushev told Russian newspaper Argumenty i Fakty.

He added that $45 billion would be spent on keeping hostilities in Ukraine running and preventing the conflict's resolution, all while the US and its allies are accumulating debt.

"Americans' national debt has reached more than $31 trillion. England's debt, 2.4 trillion Pounds ($2.

9 trillion), has become the highest since the Second World War and exceeded 101% of the GDP. The world record in debt to GDP ratio - over 2.6 times - has been set by Japan owing almost $10 trillion. But the countries considering themselves masters of the world are not going to repay these debts," Patrushev said.

Western countries have been ramping up their military support for Kiev since the beginning of the Russian special military operation in Ukraine. In April, Moscow sent a note to NATO member states condemning their military assistance to Kiev. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warned that any arms shipments on Ukrainian territory would be "legitimate targets" for Russian armed forces. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated separately that arms provision was undermining prospects for a future peace process. 

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

NATO Resolution World Ukraine Moscow Russia Washington Budget Kiev Japan April World War All Government Best Billion

Recent Stories

Pakistan gets 2nd position in ICC Men's Cricket Wo ..

Pakistan gets 2nd position in ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League

2 hours ago
 ECP issues arrest warrant for Imran Khan, others i ..

ECP issues arrest warrant for Imran Khan, others in contempt case

2 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz apprises WB, ADB officials about rehabi ..

PM Shehbaz apprises WB, ADB officials about rehabilitation of flood affectees

3 hours ago
 Ishaq Dar reiterates commitment to complete IMF pr ..

Ishaq Dar reiterates commitment to complete IMF program

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 January 2023

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th January 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th January 2023

6 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.