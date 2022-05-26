UrduPoint.com

Russia's Plan To Produce 140Mln Tons Of LNG Yearly By 2035 Unchanged - Official

Muhammad Irfan Published May 26, 2022 | 07:31 PM

Russia's Plan to Produce 140Mln Tons of LNG Yearly By 2035 Unchanged - Official

Russia has not adjusted its target to produce up to 140 million tons of liquefied natural gas (LNG) per year by 2035, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Thursday

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2022) Russia has not adjusted its target to produce up to 140 million tons of liquefied natural gas (LNG) per year by 2035, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Thursday.

"We have not yet corrected the LNG (production) target. We are working to achieve the volumes set in our strategy, taking into account that we will use Russian technologies," Novak told reporters, commenting on the LNG production strategy adjustments.

He added that the program for the development of Russian technologies has been adopted and it will be implemented without complications.

According to Novak, all LNG refining projects will be supported, in particular, the Amur Gas Chemical Complex and the Baltic Chemical Complex in Russia's Ust-Luga.

Western countries have imposed a number of sanctions against Russia after it launched a military operation in Ukraine. In April, the European Union banned the supply of semiconductors and equipment for LNG production to Russia. Industry experts have expressed fears that these restrictions will force Russian oil and gas companies to push back the implementation of large-scale LNG projects.

Later in April, Russian President Vladimir Putin at a meeting of the oil and gas industry representatives underlined the need to continue developing oil and gas processing in Russia. He said that it is important to additionally support projects that are already at the investment stage to put them into production.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Ukraine Russia European Union Oil Vladimir Putin April Gas All Industry Million

Recent Stories

RWMC disposes of 20,000 tonnes of waste under Saaf ..

RWMC disposes of 20,000 tonnes of waste under Saaf Punjab campaign

1 minute ago
 Hajj training programme to be held on May 31

Hajj training programme to be held on May 31

1 minute ago
 Russia Weighing Shift to Crypto Transactions as Sa ..

Russia Weighing Shift to Crypto Transactions as Sanctions Hurt Exports

1 minute ago
 Chipmaker Broadcom to buy VMware for $61 bn

Chipmaker Broadcom to buy VMware for $61 bn

1 minute ago
 MEPCO saves over Rs 1.34b in line with T&D line lo ..

MEPCO saves over Rs 1.34b in line with T&D line losses

3 minutes ago
 US Will 'Absolutely' Not Invite Maduro's Governmen ..

US Will 'Absolutely' Not Invite Maduro's Government to Summit of Americas - Offi ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.