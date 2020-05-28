Russia has not changed its plans related to the construction of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday, stressing that the country sees sanctions as a manifestation of unfair competition

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2020) Russia has not changed its plans related to the construction of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday, stressing that the country sees sanctions as a manifestation of unfair competition.

Earlier this week, US Ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell told Handelsblatt newspaper that new sanctions against the pipeline, expected to carry gas from Russia to Europe, could be approved by the Congress quickly. The new restrictions will be aimed at impeding the commissioning of the pipeline, possibly through fining companies ensuring its technical maintenance.

"You know that plans related to the Nord Stream 2 remain unchanged ... Our attitude to any sanction exercises is well known. This attitude does not change, it is extremely negative. We believe that such intentions are nothing but a manifestation of unfair competition and moves that contradict international law," Peskov told reporters, when asked whether the construction of the pipeline will be completed.