Russia's Possible 10% Cut In 2024 Budget Spending Not 'Dramatic'- House Speaker

Faizan Hashmi Published July 25, 2023 | 04:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2023) The expected 10% reduction in Russia's 2024 budget spending won't be dramatic, Upper House Speaker Valentina Matvienko said on Tuesday, adding that she expected the Federal budget for 2024 to be well-balanced and directed toward the country's development.

"The expenditure part of the budget is expected to be reduced by 10%, this is not a dramatic situation, but a normal one. The only thing, in my opinion, is that it should not be done in a linear fashion, 10% for everything equally, but with a very careful, precise approach. In some areas it might be possible to reduce (spending) by 15%, in others by 5%, and there should be some absolutely protected budget lines that cannot be reduced. But we have a room for maneuver here, and there are certainly resources to reduce the expenditure part of the budget," Matvienko told a press conference on the results of the upper house's spring session.

The parliament needs to carefully analyze the expenditure part of the budget and eliminate inefficiencies in funding, as well as to abandon financially costly projects and focus on the completion of existing ones, primarily in the social sphere, she added.

The federal budget for the next year is expected to be well-balanced and development-oriented, Matvienko noted.

"The government has started work in advance on the formation of the budget for the next three-year period and, frankly speaking, I do not see any serious threats, much less any dramatic events.

There is every reason to believe that a balanced budget will be prepared, aimed at development, a social one, and we have all the prerequisites for this," Matvienko said.

The government has already proposed several measures to balance the budget, she added, noting that the government also has the ability to increase the national debt, as its level is currently minimal.

Russia's upper house will hold hearings on the federal budget for the next three years in early October, Matvienko said.

Earlier in the day, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said that the deficit of the Russian state budget would amount to 2-2.5% of GDP in 2023, adding that Russia has enough resources to meet the planned and additional budget expenditures that may arise during the year.

According to the law on the federal budget for 2023 and the planned period of 2024-2025, Russia's budget revenues in 2023 are planned at the level of 26.13 trillion rubles ($289 billion), while expenditures will reach 29.056 trillion rubles and deficit will be 2.925 trillion rubles. At the same time, the budget deficit in 2023 is expected to reach 2% of GDP, in 2024 � 1.4% and in 2025 � 0.7%.

In March, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said that the national debt of Russia amounted to 15% of the GDP, while in most developing countries it exceeded 60%. In this regard Russia feels confident and sees no threats, the prime minister added.

