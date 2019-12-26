Russia has repeatedly proposed setting up an international mechanism for countering cyberattacks as the country itself constantly faces cyberthreats, but these proposals have never received any backing among other nations, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2019) Russia has repeatedly proposed setting up an international mechanism for countering cyberattacks as the country itself constantly faces cyberthreats, but these proposals have never received any backing among other nations, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

With the 2020 presidential election in the United States close at hand, US media began speculating that US Cyber Command was developing information warfare tactics to target senior Russian officials and prominent businessmen in case Moscow is found meddling in the vote. Journalists asked Peskov to comment on the matter.

"Russia facing cyberthreats is a permanent phenomenon.

Exactly because there is this constant threat, stemming from outside, efforts are made to ensure the country's [Russia] cybersecurity," Peskov replied.

He further stressed that Moscow had come up numerous times with proposals to establish some sort of an international cooperation mechanism for countering cyberthreats.

"However, our proposals have always stumbled upon a blank wall of misunderstanding," Peskov said.

The US has repeatedly accused Russia of meddling in their political processes through cyberattacks, in particular, during the 2016 presidential election. Moscow has been consistent in denying the allegations.