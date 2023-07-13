Russia's public debt amounted to $347.7 billion as of July 1, having decreased by $33 billion or by 8.7% since the beginning of the year, the Russian Central Bank said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2023) Russia's public debt amounted to $347.7 billion as of July 1, having decreased by $33 billion or by 8.7% since the beginning of the year, the Russian Central Bank said on Thursday.

"According to the Bank of Russia, Russia's public debt amounted to $347.7 billion as of July 1, 2023, having decreased by $33 billion or by 8.7% since the beginning of 2023," the report said.