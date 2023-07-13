Open Menu

Russia's Public Debt Amounts To $347.7Bln As Of July 1 - Central Bank

Muhammad Irfan Published July 13, 2023 | 06:53 PM

Russia's Public Debt Amounts to $347.7Bln as of July 1 - Central Bank

Russia's public debt amounted to $347.7 billion as of July 1, having decreased by $33 billion or by 8.7% since the beginning of the year, the Russian Central Bank said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2023) Russia's public debt amounted to $347.7 billion as of July 1, having decreased by $33 billion or by 8.7% since the beginning of the year, the Russian Central Bank said on Thursday.

"According to the Bank of Russia, Russia's public debt amounted to $347.7 billion as of July 1, 2023, having decreased by $33 billion or by 8.7% since the beginning of 2023," the report said.

