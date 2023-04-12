- Home
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 12, 2023 | 05:10 PM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2023) Russia's public debt-to-GDP ratio is projected to reach 24.9% this year and decline to 21.5% by 2028, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said in its updated Fiscal Monitor report on Wednesday.
Russia's public debt will peak at 25.3% in the 2024-2025 period and is then expected to fall, the report said.
On Tuesday, the IMF revised upward its economic growth forecast for Russia by 0.4% to 0.7% in 2023 but lowered the forecast by 0.8% to 1.3% in 2024.