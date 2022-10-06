(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin suggested on Thursday that having a sound and flexible economic strategy was key to managing sanction pressures.

"We must understand that sanctions pressure on Russia will only grow.

In this respect, we must prepare flexible and effective action plans for both short and medium terms and implement them consistently," Putin told an economic panel.

The European Union announced the eighth package of sanctions against Russia over the conflict in Ukraine on Thursday. The new measures widen the scope of banned exports and services that can no longer be provided to Russians and create a legal basis for a price cap on Russian oil sales to third countries.