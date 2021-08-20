UrduPoint.com

Russia's Putin Says Nord Stream 2 Gas Link Nearing Completion

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 20th August 2021 | 08:56 PM

Russia's Putin Says Nord Stream 2 Gas Link Nearing Completion

The Nord Stream 2 pipeline that will carry Russian natural gas to Germany under the Baltic Sea is just 15 kilometers (9 miles) away from its completion, President Vladimir Putin said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2021) The Nord Stream 2 pipeline that will carry Russian natural gas to Germany under the Baltic Sea is just 15 kilometers (9 miles) away from its completion, President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

"There are 15 kilometers [of pipes left to be laid] across the seabed. You can say it's nearing completion," Putin told a news conference after meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Putin assured Merkel, who is in Moscow for a farewell visit, that Russia would respect its obligations under the gas transit deal with Ukraine.

"I assured the Federal chancellor that we will deliver on our obligations under the transit contract even after she leaves office.

.. We are doing it now and we will do it in the future," he said.

Russia is now waiting for the European Union to share its forecast for projected imports of Russian natural gas after 2024.

"We are ready to continue pumping gas through Ukraine [after the deal expires in] 2024, but we need to know how long and how much. We need our European partners to tell us how much they are willing to buy," Putin said.

"We cannot sign a transit deal as long as we have not secured delivery contracts with consumers in Europe," he explained.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe German European Union Visit Germany Nord Buy Vladimir Putin Angela Merkel Gas From Share

Recent Stories

VW reins in production due to ongoing chip shortag ..

VW reins in production due to ongoing chip shortage

42 seconds ago
 Food street to be set up at Boat Basin Clifton: Ad ..

Food street to be set up at Boat Basin Clifton: Administrator Karachi

43 seconds ago
 Merkel Calls on Global Community to Prevent Resurg ..

Merkel Calls on Global Community to Prevent Resurgence of Terrorism in Afghanist ..

45 seconds ago
 Merkel says Ukraine peace talks should be kept 'al ..

Merkel says Ukraine peace talks should be kept 'alive'

48 seconds ago
 Afghanistan: US evacuation flight had record 823 p ..

Afghanistan: US evacuation flight had record 823 passengers

3 minutes ago
 UK, US sanction seven more Russians for Navalny po ..

UK, US sanction seven more Russians for Navalny poisoning

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.