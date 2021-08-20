The Nord Stream 2 pipeline that will carry Russian natural gas to Germany under the Baltic Sea is just 15 kilometers (9 miles) away from its completion, President Vladimir Putin said on Friday

"There are 15 kilometers [of pipes left to be laid] across the seabed. You can say it's nearing completion," Putin told a news conference after meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Putin assured Merkel, who is in Moscow for a farewell visit, that Russia would respect its obligations under the gas transit deal with Ukraine.

"I assured the Federal chancellor that we will deliver on our obligations under the transit contract even after she leaves office.

.. We are doing it now and we will do it in the future," he said.

Russia is now waiting for the European Union to share its forecast for projected imports of Russian natural gas after 2024.

"We are ready to continue pumping gas through Ukraine [after the deal expires in] 2024, but we need to know how long and how much. We need our European partners to tell us how much they are willing to buy," Putin said.

"We cannot sign a transit deal as long as we have not secured delivery contracts with consumers in Europe," he explained.