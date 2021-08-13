UrduPoint.com

Russia's Q2 2021 GDP Up 10.3% From Q2 2020, Up 1.7% From Q2 2019 - Rosstat's Estimate

Russia's Q2 2021 GDP Up 10.3% From Q2 2020, Up 1.7% From Q2 2019 - Rosstat's Estimate

According to preliminary estimates, Russia's GDP in the second quarter of 2021 grew by 10.3% year-on-year and by 1.7% from the second quarter of 2019, Rosstat said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2021) According to preliminary estimates, Russia's GDP in the second quarter of 2021 grew by 10.3% year-on-year and by 1.7% from the second quarter of 2019, Rosstat said on Friday.

"The index of the physical volume of GDP in the second quarter of 2021 relative to the corresponding period of 2020, according to preliminary estimates, amounted to 110.3%, and 101.7% relative to the corresponding period of 2019," the statistics body said.

