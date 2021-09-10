UrduPoint.com

Russia's Q2 2021 GDP Up 10.5% From Q2 2020, Up 1.8% From Q2 2019 - Rosstat

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 10th September 2021 | 09:45 PM

Russian statistics agency Rosstat improved its estimate of Russia's GDP growth in the second quarter of 2021 to 10.5% year-on-year from 10.3%.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2021) Russian statistics agency Rosstat improved its estimate of Russia's GDP growth in the second quarter of 2021 to 10.5% year-on-year from 10.3%.

"The volume of Russia's GDP for the second quarter of 2021 amounted to 30.85 trillion rubles at current prices.

The index of the physical volume of GDP relative to the second quarter of 2020 amounted to 110.5%, relative to the first quarter of 2021 - 108.6%," the statement says.

Russian GDP growth in the first half of 2021 is estimated at 4.8% year-on-year.

Rosstat also estimated of Russia's GDP growth in the second quarter of this year compared to the corresponding period of the pre-pandemic 2019 at 1.8%.

