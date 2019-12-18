(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2019) Russia's Rambler Group announced on Wednesday that it is withdrawing its 180 billion rubles ($2.8 billion) lawsuit against US streaming service Twitch, regarding rights to broadcast matches of the English Premier League, as the parties have settled the matter amicably.

Rambler Group, enjoying exclusive rights to broadcast the English Premier League events in Russia, filed the lawsuit in August, accusing the Amazon subsidiary of illegal broadcasting. It also wanted to receive compensation from Twitch over unauthorized broadcasts.

"The disputing parties have agreed to hold negotiations within the out of court settlement ... As a result of the negotiations, Rambler Group and streaming service Twitch have signed an agreement to settle the dispute. The agreement does not envision any financial compensation. Rambler Group withdraws its lawsuit. Both parties are satisfied with the conditions of the agreement. Apart from that, Twitch has provided to Rambler Group all the necessary instruments for fighting unauthorized broadcasts," Rambler Group said in a statement.