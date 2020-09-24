UrduPoint.com
Russia's RDIF Expects Monthly Production Of COVID-19 Vaccine At 10Mln Doses By Year End

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 24th September 2020 | 03:10 PM



The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) expects the monthly production of the Russian COVID-19 vaccine to reach 10 million doses by the end of December, RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev said on Thursday



"We expect millions of doses to be produced in November-December.

We hope that it will be possible to produce around 10 million doses of the vaccine per month by the end of December, which means that all the Russian citizens wishing to get inoculated will received the vaccine within six to nine months," Dmitriev said at a press conference.

"Russia will certainly become the first country in the world to ensure successful vaccination of its population against the coronavirus," the RDIF CEO added.

