Russia's RDIF, Japan's Marubeni To Soon Finalize Investment In Russian Methanol Producer

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 04th September 2019 | 11:00 AM

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2019) Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and Japan's Marubeni will soon finalize investment in a methanol producing plant in Russia's Volgograd, RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"We and Marubeni plan to invest, together with Aeon group, in a methanol producing plant in Volgograd.

We will finalize it soon," Dmitriev said on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"We plan to announce our joint investment with Japan in a company transforming gas into proteins. There will be interesting deals with Japan," Dmitriev added.

Russia's Far Eastern city of Vladivostok is hosting the fifth edition of the EEF from September 4-6. The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is an official media partner of the event.

