The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) is launching an infrastructure fund with its volume reaching up to 600 billion rubles ($8.39 billion), RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev said on Wednesday during President Vladimir Putin's meeting with investors

NOVO-OGARYOVO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2020) The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) is launching an infrastructure fund with its volume reaching up to 600 billion rubles ($8.39 billion), RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev said on Wednesday during President Vladimir Putin's meeting with investors.

"We are also announcing today that, under your order and according to the decision of the Russian government, ... we are launching an infrastructure fund, with its size amounting to up to 600 billion rubles," Dmitriev said.

"This fund will assist the implementation of many low-gain projects thanks to funding their infrastructure, but private investors will provide a major portion of the money," he explained.

RDIF partners plan to continue active investment into the Russian economy despite the external turbulence, Dmitriev added.

"They see that we have unique macroeconomic conditions and a very low debt level, compared to the global debt level," he said, praising Russia's stable macroeconomic policy.

"Investors confirm their desire to invest, and they see that Russia has overcome many tough situations previously and will overcome this situation as well," Dmitriev concluded.