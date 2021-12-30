UrduPoint.com

Russia's Resources Ministry Expects Fall In Private Investment In Oil, Gas Exploration

Faizan Hashmi Published December 30, 2021 | 05:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2021) The Russian Ministry of Natural Resources expects private investment in geological exploration of oil, gas and condensate in 2021 to fall by about 12 percent to 300 billion rubles ($4.1 billion), and to show growth in the future, Minister Alexander Kozlov said in an interview with Sputnik.

"In 2021, the volume of private investments of companies in geological exploration for hydrocarbon raw materials is expected to reach 300 billion rubles with a subsequent growth of about 5 percent annually," Kozlov said, noting that the talk is about the volume of work under license obligations.

