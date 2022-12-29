BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2022) Russia's response measures to the West's oil price cap wont's have "practical significance" for the German economy, a spokesperson for the German Economy Ministry said on Wednesday.

Russia's decision to limit oil supplies to those countries that have adopted the price cap has no "practical significance" for the German economy as Berlin has been preparing to replace Russian oil since spring, while also working to ensure security of supply, the spokesperson said.

"And it (energy security) is now guaranteed ” whether this decree is issued or not," the spokesperson told a briefing.

On Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree banning shipments of Russian oil and petroleum products if contracts directly or indirectly provide for a price cap. In addition, the ban applies to all stages of supply up to the final buyer.

Crude oil exports will be banned from February 1, while the date for the oil products ban will be set by the Russian government after February 1. The overall period of validity of the decree is currently limited to July 1, 2023.

The European Union's $60 per barrel price cap on Russian oil went into effect on December 5, together with a ban on seaborne exports. The cap will be reviewed every two months to remain at 5% below the International Energy Agency benchmark. The G7 nations and Australia have also capped Russian oil exports at $60 per barrel.

Western countries have been seeking ways to limit Russia's income from oil and gas exports, as well as their dependence on Russian fuel since the country launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24.