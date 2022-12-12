UrduPoint.com

Russia's Response To West's Oil Price Cap Will Be Finalized In Coming Days - Kremlin

Faizan Hashmi Published December 12, 2022 | 04:30 PM

Russia's Response to West's Oil Price Cap Will Be Finalized in Coming Days - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2022) Russia's response to the introduction of a price cap on oil by the West will be finalized and institutionalized by a decree in the coming days, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"I want to remind you that in Bishkek, (Russian) President (Vladimir Putin) said that there would be a relevant decree, and the president also said that there are still some aspects that are being discussed. In the coming days, this discussion will be finalized and already institutionalized in the form of a presidential decree," Peskov told reporters when asked if Russia was ready to respond to the introduction of a price cap.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Oil Bishkek Vladimir Putin Price

Recent Stories

LCCI holds condolence reference for S.M. Muneer

LCCI holds condolence reference for S.M. Muneer

8 minutes ago
 "Trolling is news to me," reacts Armeena Khan

"Trolling is news to me," reacts Armeena Khan

25 minutes ago
 ADB approves $554m loan for Pakistan to support fl ..

ADB approves $554m loan for Pakistan to support flood-relief efforts

2 hours ago
 Thoshakhana case against Imran Khan: Islamabad cou ..

Thoshakhana case against Imran Khan: Islamabad court reserved verdict

2 hours ago
 Ahsan calls for IT revolution to make growth in al ..

Ahsan calls for IT revolution to make growth in all sectors

2 hours ago
 Attack on the Pakistani border by the Afghan force ..

Attack on the Pakistani border by the Afghan forces in Chaman is a matter of con ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.