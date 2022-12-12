MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2022) Russia's response to the introduction of a price cap on oil by the West will be finalized and institutionalized by a decree in the coming days, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"I want to remind you that in Bishkek, (Russian) President (Vladimir Putin) said that there would be a relevant decree, and the president also said that there are still some aspects that are being discussed. In the coming days, this discussion will be finalized and already institutionalized in the form of a presidential decree," Peskov told reporters when asked if Russia was ready to respond to the introduction of a price cap.