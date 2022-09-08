(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2022) The responsible financial policy of Russia has made it possible to level the effects of sanctions, with the inflation standing at 13-14%, and not over 30%, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Thursday.

"The ruble has strengthened, the decline in GDP, which was predicted, is at its minimum. Now we say that in August-early September it is 0.5%. Inflation is 13-14 percent, it definitely did not top 30%," Mishustin told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

The responsible financial policy made it possible "both to level these effects and to plan for the long term all the necessary solutions to support the economy and people," the official added.