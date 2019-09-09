(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2019) Russia's state-owned ROSGEO geological holding company is wrapping up the almost year-long exploration of a new, potentially largest on the country's record, oil field in Bahrain, Bahraini Oil Minister Mohammed bin Khalifa bin Ahmed Al Khalifa told Sputnik on Monday.

"ROSGEO is completing the exploration of potential oil fields after which the Russian company LARGEO will interpret the sourced seismic data. The engineers are still [in Bahrain], and we count on a broader cooperation with Russian companies in the future," the minister said at the World Energy Congress.

He added that once the data analysis is complete, Bahrain would invite foreign companies to source the oil.

ROSGEO launched a large-scale exploratory project in the Persian Gulf off the south-west coast of Bahrain in late 2018. In April of that year, the Higher Committee for Natural Resources and Economic Security in Bahrain announced the discovery of the largest ever oil field in the country's record of oil exploration since 1932. It was estimated to contain an approximate 80 billion barrels of tight oil and 10-20 trillion cubic feet of natural gas. The Bahraini Oil Ministry pledged to begin the sourcing within the next five years.

Experts predict that Bahrain will exhaust its oil and gas reserves as early as by 2025.