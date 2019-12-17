UrduPoint.com
Russia's Rosgeologiya, Republic Of The Congo To Sign Cooperation Deal - Russian Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 38 minutes ago Tue 17th December 2019 | 02:24 PM

Russia's geological research company Rosgeologiya and the profile ministry of the Republic of the Congo will sign a cooperation agreement later on Tuesday, Russian Deputy Energy Minister Pavel Sorokin said at a meeting of the bilateral intergovernmental commission

"An agreement on geological research cooperation between Rosgeologiya and the Republic of the Congo's Ministry of Mines will be signed today," Sorokin said.

The Russian Energy Ministry hopes to soon sign all the documents needed for the Pipe Metallurgical Company's participation in the construction of an oil products pipeline in the Republic of the Congo, Sorokin added.

According to him, the pipeline will enable oil products delivery to the country's central and northern areas and also create potential for export.

