UrduPoint.com

Russia's Rosneft CEO Not Ruling Out New Escalation Of Deficit, Oil Price Surge

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 28th October 2021 | 04:27 PM

Russia's Rosneft CEO, Igor Sechin, does not rule out a new escalation of deficit and a new oil price surge in absence of understanding of the global demand level and ways to cope with it

VERONA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2021) Russia's Rosneft CEO, Igor Sechin, does not rule out a new escalation of deficit and a new oil price surge in absence of understanding of the global demand level and ways to cope with it.

The Rosneft chief expressed the belief at the economic forum in Verona that India would become a key driver of the global oil demand growth in the long term.

"It is already necessary to make decisions that will ensure the satisfaction of the future demand. Otherwise, we will face a new aggravation of the deficit and a rise in prices," Sechin said.

