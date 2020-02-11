Russia's Rosneft has extended long-term contracts for delivering oil through the Druzhba pipeline toward Poland and the Czech Republic, including to Germany, Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin said on Tuesday

"We have continued cooperation with the final consumers, we have extended the long-term contracts for delivering oil via Druzhba toward Poland and the Czech Republic, including to Germany. We have even increased the ownership ratio at the Bayernoil plant in Bavaria. Since 2016, we have delivered 83 million tonnes of oil to Germany, which accounts for 25 percent of its general oil import," Sechin said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.