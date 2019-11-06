- Home
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 06th November 2019 | 07:49 PM
Russian energy giant Rosneft decreased its financial debt and trading liabilities by 14.1 percent in the first nine months of 2019 or by 820 billion rubles ($12.9 billion), the company said on Wednesday
"Keeping its focus on the debt reduction, the Company decreased the financial debt and trading liabilities by 14.1% or by RUB 820 bln since the beginning of 2019. Net debt and trading liabilities dropped by RUB 113 bln during 2019. Net debt/EBITDA was at 1.4x in RUB terms at the end of 3Q 2019," the financial results showed.
In the third quarter on 2019, free cash flow amounted to $4.4 billion. From January to September 2019, free cash flow amounted to $9.4 billion.