MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2019) Russian energy giant Rosneft decreased its financial debt and trading liabilities by 14.1 percent in the first nine months of 2019 or by 820 billion rubles ($12.9 billion ), the company said on Wednesday.

"Keeping its focus on the debt reduction, the Company decreased the financial debt and trading liabilities by 14.1% or by RUB 820 bln since the beginning of 2019. Net debt and trading liabilities dropped by RUB 113 bln during 2019. Net debt/EBITDA was at 1.4x in RUB terms at the end of 3Q 2019," the financial results showed.

In the third quarter on 2019, free cash flow amounted to $4.4 billion. From January to September 2019, free cash flow amounted to $9.4 billion.