(@imziishan)

Russia's Rosneft has increased liquid hydrocarbon production by 0.9 percent in January-September, compared to the same period last year, bringing in to 172.21 million tonnes, while its gas production has seen a 0.4 percent year-on-year decrease over the same period, dropping to 49.73 billion cubic meters (1.75 trillion cubic feet), the company said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2019) Russia's Rosneft has increased liquid hydrocarbon production by 0.9 percent in January-September, compared to the same period last year, bringing in to 172.21 million tonnes, while its gas production has seen a 0.4 percent year-on-year decrease over the same period, dropping to 49.73 billion cubic meters (1.75 trillion cubic feet), the company said on Tuesday.

"In the first nine months of 2019, liquid hydrocarbon production amounted to 4.67 million barrels per day (172.2 million tonnes over the whole period), surpassing the daily average production of the [first] nine months of 2018 by 0.9 percent ... Gas production made 49.73 billion cubic meters in the first nine months of 2019," Rosneft said in a press release.

Meanwhile, daily average hydrocarbon production surged to 5.78 million barrels in oil equivalent over the same period, increasing by 0.6 percent year-on-year, Rosneft added.