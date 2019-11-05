UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Rosneft Increases Oil, Condensate Production, Decreases Gas Production Jan-Sept

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 43 seconds ago Tue 05th November 2019 | 01:19 PM

Russia's Rosneft Increases Oil, Condensate Production, Decreases Gas Production Jan-Sept

Russia's Rosneft has increased liquid hydrocarbon production by 0.9 percent in January-September, compared to the same period last year, bringing in to 172.21 million tonnes, while its gas production has seen a 0.4 percent year-on-year decrease over the same period, dropping to 49.73 billion cubic meters (1.75 trillion cubic feet), the company said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2019) Russia's Rosneft has increased liquid hydrocarbon production by 0.9 percent in January-September, compared to the same period last year, bringing in to 172.21 million tonnes, while its gas production has seen a 0.4 percent year-on-year decrease over the same period, dropping to 49.73 billion cubic meters (1.75 trillion cubic feet), the company said on Tuesday.

"In the first nine months of 2019, liquid hydrocarbon production amounted to 4.67 million barrels per day (172.2 million tonnes over the whole period), surpassing the daily average production of the [first] nine months of 2018 by 0.9 percent ... Gas production made 49.73 billion cubic meters in the first nine months of 2019," Rosneft said in a press release.

Meanwhile, daily average hydrocarbon production surged to 5.78 million barrels in oil equivalent over the same period, increasing by 0.6 percent year-on-year, Rosneft added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Company Oil Same Gas 2018 2019 Billion Million

Recent Stories

China's NDRC vice chairman calls on Prime Minister ..

40 seconds ago

Trump Reaffirms Commitment to Continue Denucleariz ..

42 seconds ago

Over half Pakistanis (52%) claim that their monthl ..

33 minutes ago

PRA to replace FBR till June 2020

37 minutes ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan chairs cabinet meeting

46 seconds ago

Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division (PA ..

50 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.