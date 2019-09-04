Russia's Rosneft has not requested any compensation over the prolongation of the OPEC+ oil output cuts deal, Energy Minister Alexander Novak told Sputnik Wednesday

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2019) Russia's Rosneft has not requested any compensation over the prolongation of the OPEC+ oil output cuts deal, Energy Minister Alexander Novak told Sputnik Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Rosneft head Igor Sechin said in June that Rosneft would comply with OPEC+ decisions but discuss with the Russian government compensation for possible losses.

"No, there have not been such requests," Novak told reporters on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

