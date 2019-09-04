UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Rosneft Not Requesting Compensation Over OPEC+ Deal Prolongation- Energy Minister

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 04th September 2019 | 02:48 PM

Russia's Rosneft Not Requesting Compensation Over OPEC+ Deal Prolongation- Energy Minister

Russia's Rosneft has not requested any compensation over the prolongation of the OPEC+ oil output cuts deal, Energy Minister Alexander Novak told Sputnik Wednesday

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2019) Russia's Rosneft has not requested any compensation over the prolongation of the OPEC+ oil output cuts deal, Energy Minister Alexander Novak told Sputnik Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Rosneft head Igor Sechin said in June that Rosneft would comply with OPEC+ decisions but discuss with the Russian government compensation for possible losses.

"No, there have not been such requests," Novak told reporters on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

The EEF began on Wednesday and will run through Friday in the city of Vladivostok in the Russian Far East. The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is an official media partner of the event.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Oil Vladivostok June Media Event Government

Recent Stories

Comprehensive arrangement made to maintain peace d ..

18 seconds ago

World must take notice of Indian atrocities in IOK ..

19 seconds ago

Russia, India Pledge to Continue Trade, Economic C ..

21 seconds ago

Hong Kong Stocks Soar Amid Reports of Formal Withd ..

23 seconds ago

Moharram procession taken out in Bahawalpur

5 minutes ago

HRCP takes note of deaths in police custody

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.