VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2022) Russian energy giant Rosneft and Mongolia have agreed to expand cooperation and coordinated all issues related to the supply of oil and oil products to China, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

During a bilateral meeting with Mongolian Prime Minister Luvsannamsrai Oyun-Erdene at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF), Putin proposed to discuss gas supplies through the territory of Mongolia to China.

"Now we are talking about a possible realization of a major infrastructure project, that is the supply of Russian gas to China through the territory of Mongolia. Just now, an hour ago, Rosneft CEO (Igor Sechin) told me that as a result of his working trip to Mongolia, agreements were reached on expanding cooperation.

And in this area, as far as I know, all issues related to the supply of oil and oil products have been agreed," Putin said.

Earlier in the day, Russian energy giant Gazprom said that CEO Alexey Miller had discussed with Oyun-Erdene the construction of the Soyuz Vostok pipeline set to deliver gas to China via Mongolia.

The 7th EEF is held from September 5-8 in Vladivostok, on the Far Eastern Federal University campus. The Sputnik news agency is an information partner of the forum.