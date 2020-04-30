UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Rosneft To Conduct Geological Prospecting At Egypt's Shorouk Block In 2020-2021

Muhammad Irfan 32 seconds ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 01:22 PM

Russia's Rosneft to Conduct Geological Prospecting at Egypt's Shorouk Block in 2020-2021

Russia's energy company Rosneft and its partners will conduct in 2020-2021 geological prospecting at the Shorouk block located off Egypt's coast, as part of the Zohr gas field project, according to Rosneft's yearly report

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2020) Russia's energy company Rosneft and its partners will conduct in 2020-2021 geological prospecting at the Shorouk block located off Egypt's coast, as part of the Zohr gas field project, according to Rosneft's yearly report.

"In December 2019, the partners made a decision that it would be expedient to conduct geological prospecting at the Shorouk block in 2020-2021 (exploratory well drilling) to increase the resource potential of the project," the report read.

Zoh, discovered in 2015, is the largest gas field in the Mediterranean. Its total reserves exceed 850 billion cubic meters.

Participants of the Shorouk concession agreement engage in Zohr exploitation. Rosneft holds 30 percent in the concession agreement, IEOC, a subsidiary of Italy's Eni, has a 50 percent share, and BP and Mubadala Petroleum each have a 10 percent stake.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Egypt Company Italy December Gas 2015 2019 Agreement Share Billion

Recent Stories

District Police Officer (DPO) Faisal Gulzar Visits ..

38 seconds ago

Commissioner takes notice of opening trend of clos ..

40 seconds ago

US food waste soars as job losses worsen amid pand ..

41 seconds ago

Turkish drama Ertugrul bcomes top trend on social ..

21 minutes ago

Number of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in India Surpas ..

7 minutes ago

France in recession as virus-hit economy shrinks 5 ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.