MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2020) Russia's energy company Rosneft and its partners will conduct in 2020-2021 geological prospecting at the Shorouk block located off Egypt's coast, as part of the Zohr gas field project, according to Rosneft's yearly report.

"In December 2019, the partners made a decision that it would be expedient to conduct geological prospecting at the Shorouk block in 2020-2021 (exploratory well drilling) to increase the resource potential of the project," the report read.

Zoh, discovered in 2015, is the largest gas field in the Mediterranean. Its total reserves exceed 850 billion cubic meters.

Participants of the Shorouk concession agreement engage in Zohr exploitation. Rosneft holds 30 percent in the concession agreement, IEOC, a subsidiary of Italy's Eni, has a 50 percent share, and BP and Mubadala Petroleum each have a 10 percent stake.