UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's RTS Stock Market Index Plunges Lower Than 900 Points On Wednesday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 01:55 PM

Russia's RTS Stock Market Index Plunges Lower Than 900 Points on Wednesday

The Russian stock market indices on Wednesday have been taking a nosedive in line with the global trends, with RTS index going lower than 900 points

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2020) The Russian stock market indices on Wednesday have been taking a nosedive in line with the global trends, with RTS index going lower than 900 points.

By 10:30 a.m local time (07:30 GMT), RTS index has reached the 899.32 mark.

Earlier in the day, it went down to 894.25, the lowest point since June 2016. Meanwhile, the Moscow Exchange Russia Index (MOEX) has decreased to 2,195.33 points as of 10:30 a.m (07:30 GMT).

At the same time, the US Dollar exchange rate was at the 76.9 ruble mark, as of 10:33 a.m. (07:33 GMT), while the euro's was at 84.7.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange Moscow Dollar Russia Same Euro Russian Trading System Stock Exchange June 2016 Market

Recent Stories

Malaysia Closes Universities Starting Wednesday - ..

2 minutes ago

Zainab Alert desk established in Sargodha

2 minutes ago

Dominican Republic to Introduce State of Emergency ..

2 minutes ago

As world cowers, China glimpses coronavirus afterm ..

2 minutes ago

Hong Kong stocks erase early gains to end sharply ..

2 minutes ago

Coronavirus: Govt postpones exams of all 29 educat ..

24 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.