MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2020) The Russian stock market indices on Wednesday have been taking a nosedive in line with the global trends, with RTS index going lower than 900 points.

By 10:30 a.m local time (07:30 GMT), RTS index has reached the 899.32 mark.

Earlier in the day, it went down to 894.25, the lowest point since June 2016. Meanwhile, the Moscow Exchange Russia Index (MOEX) has decreased to 2,195.33 points as of 10:30 a.m (07:30 GMT).

At the same time, the US Dollar exchange rate was at the 76.9 ruble mark, as of 10:33 a.m. (07:33 GMT), while the euro's was at 84.7.