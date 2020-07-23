UrduPoint.com
Russia's Ruble-Denominated Stock Index Closes Up For 7th Consecutive Day

Thu 23rd July 2020 | 10:40 PM

Russia's Ruble-Denominated Stock Index Closes Up for 7th Consecutive Day

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2020) Russia's main ruble-denominated stock index rose for the seventh trading day in a row fuelled by non-ferrous and precious metals.

MOEX index closed up 0.6 percent to 2,851.79 points, while dollar-denominated RTS index grew by 0.

52 percent to 1,261.62 points.

MOEX index topped 2,850 points for the first time since March.

The shares of Russian companies from non-ferrous and precious metals sectors were up 2.3-23 percent.

