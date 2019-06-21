UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Sakhalin 2 LNG Production Returns To Normal After Plant Line Halt - Operator

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Fri 21st June 2019 | 05:27 PM

Russia's Sakhalin 2 LNG Production Returns to Normal After Plant Line Halt - Operator

Sakhalin Energy, the operator of Russia's Sakhalin 2 LNG project, has restored the plant's production line in Prigorodnoye that was halted in May over an equipment issue, the company's press service told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2019) Sakhalin Energy, the operator of Russia's Sakhalin 2 LNG project, has restored the plant's production line in Prigorodnoye that was halted in May over an equipment issue, the company's press service told Sputnik.

On May 17, Sakhalin Energy halted one of the LNG plant's production lines due to an equipment malfunction.

As a result, the company had to switch to summer maintenance of the equipment ahead of schedule.

"Currently, all production facilities of Sakhalin Energy are operating normally," the company said.

Sakhalin 2 is a large gas liquefaction project in Russia's Far East, the first one in the country.

The Sakhalin shareholders include: Gazprom (50 percent plus one share), Shell (27.5 percent minus one share), Mitsui (12.5 percent), and Mitsubishi (10 percent).

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Company May Gas All Share Mitsubishi

Recent Stories

262 police personnel transferred,posted in Kasur

5 minutes ago

Anti-Polio drive concludes in three tehsils of dis ..

3 minutes ago

What's next for EU top jobs? Five things to know

5 minutes ago

China Urges Iran, US to Show Reason, Restraint Aft ..

3 minutes ago

Russia Concerned About US-Financed Biological Labs ..

3 minutes ago

Organizer of Orthodoxy Assembly, Member of Georgia ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.