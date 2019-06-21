(@imziishan)

Sakhalin Energy, the operator of Russia's Sakhalin 2 LNG project, has restored the plant's production line in Prigorodnoye that was halted in May over an equipment issue, the company's press service told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2019) Sakhalin Energy, the operator of Russia's Sakhalin 2 LNG project, has restored the plant's production line in Prigorodnoye that was halted in May over an equipment issue, the company's press service told Sputnik.

On May 17, Sakhalin Energy halted one of the LNG plant's production lines due to an equipment malfunction.

As a result, the company had to switch to summer maintenance of the equipment ahead of schedule.

"Currently, all production facilities of Sakhalin Energy are operating normally," the company said.

Sakhalin 2 is a large gas liquefaction project in Russia's Far East, the first one in the country.

The Sakhalin shareholders include: Gazprom (50 percent plus one share), Shell (27.5 percent minus one share), Mitsui (12.5 percent), and Mitsubishi (10 percent).