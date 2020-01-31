(@FahadShabbir)

China received in 2019 the first batch of liquefied natural gas (LNG) via direct supplies from Sakhalin Energy, the operator of the Sakhalin II oil and gas exploration project off Russia's Asian coast, CEO Roman Dashkov said in an interview with the company's corporate magazine

"While earlier, we were supplying LNG via trade partners among affiliates of our shareholders, last year we for the first time in our history carried out a direct supply," Dashkov said.

According to the official, the Chinese company that won the tender for the purchase of LNG was PetroChina, a subsidiary of China National Petroleum Corporation and Sakhalin Energy's largest purchasing client.

Sakhalin is Russia's largest island and is located in the northern part of the Pacific with offshore gas and oil reserves in the Okhotsk Sea. The Sakhalin II project explores two such reserves � Piltun-Astokhskoye and Lunskoye. Its infrastructure includes three offshore facilities, an onshore processing facility, an offshore and an onshore TransSakhalin pipeline, an oil shipping terminal and Russia's first LNG plant.

The project is operated by Sakhalin Energy, of which 50 percent plus 1 share belong to Gazprom, 27.5 percent minus 1 share to Shell, 12.5 percent to Mitsui & Co. Ltd and 10 percent to Mitsubishi Corporation.