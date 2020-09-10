(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2020) Russia's largest lender, Sberbank, is interested in sponsoring the Arctic LNG 2 project of the Novatek gas company, it could pour over 2.7 billion Euros ($3.2 billion) in the project, with the decision expected to be made by the end of the year, Sberbank Executive board Deputy Chairman Anatoly Popov said on Thursday.

The project, launched by the Novatek gas company, involves the development of the Utrenneye gas and condensate field, which is located on the Gydan Peninsula in the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Area.

"We see Arctic LNG 2 as a promising project and are interested in sponsoring it, as well as other new liquefied natural gas projects of the Novatek company.

We have already gained some positive experience while extending a loan to Yamal LNG, so we are ready to increase our risk appetite regarding similar projects. We plan to make a decision about the investment by the end of the year. According to our preliminary estimates, Sberbank's investment can surpass that of our investment in the Yamal LNG project, which totaled 2.7 billion euros," Popov told reporters.

Popov noted that LNG production projects were a trend in the hydrocarbon market, since they boosted the country's energy sector performance and helped Russia's raw materials get into new markets thanks to long-distance sea transportation.