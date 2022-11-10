UrduPoint.com

Russia's Sberbank Expects Long-Term Negative Impact On Economy From Exit Of Foreign Firms

Muhammad Irfan Published November 10, 2022 | 03:50 PM

Russia's Sberbank Expects Long-Term Negative Impact on Economy From Exit of Foreign Firms

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2022) The decision made by some big foreign companies to leave the Russian market will have some of the most long-lasting negative effects on Russia's economy, Herman Gref, the CEO of the country's largest lender, Sberbank, said on Thursday.

"I do not assess as positive the exit of foreign vendors from the market.

None of the Russian companies will be able to maintain the same level of competition that there used to be. And the one-time purchase of some assets for a relatively cheap price is just a one-time profit for someone, but in the long term, the economy will suffer losses," Gref told the Finopolis forum in Moscow.

After Moscow launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, a slew of Western businesses responded by suspending their operations in Russia.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Same Price February Market From

Recent Stories

OIC Secretary-General Participates in Ninth Editio ..

OIC Secretary-General Participates in Ninth Edition of Abu Dhabi Peace Forum

24 seconds ago
 Dost Muhammad Mazari granted bail in land case

Dost Muhammad Mazari granted bail in land case

3 minutes ago
 Chairman Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association(PCGA) ..

Chairman Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association(PCGA) Chaudhry Waheed Arshad nomina ..

37 minutes ago
 TECNO Collaborates With Daraz for its 11:11 Sale: ..

TECNO Collaborates With Daraz for its 11:11 Sale: Featuring amazing discounts

40 minutes ago
 Marriyum Aurangzeb criticizes Imran Khan over's on ..

Marriyum Aurangzeb criticizes Imran Khan over's ong march

1 hour ago
 Petitions seeking disqualification of Zardari, Faw ..

Petitions seeking disqualification of Zardari, Fawad dismissed

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.