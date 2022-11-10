MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2022) The decision made by some big foreign companies to leave the Russian market will have some of the most long-lasting negative effects on Russia's economy, Herman Gref, the CEO of the country's largest lender, Sberbank, said on Thursday.

"I do not assess as positive the exit of foreign vendors from the market.

None of the Russian companies will be able to maintain the same level of competition that there used to be. And the one-time purchase of some assets for a relatively cheap price is just a one-time profit for someone, but in the long term, the economy will suffer losses," Gref told the Finopolis forum in Moscow.

After Moscow launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, a slew of Western businesses responded by suspending their operations in Russia.