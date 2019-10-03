UrduPoint.com
Russia's Sberbank Investigates Theft Of Credit Card Data Of At Least 200 Clients

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 03rd October 2019 | 01:24 PM

Russia's Sberbank Investigates Theft of Credit Card Data of at Least 200 Clients

Sberbank is currently investigating a breach of its database that resulted in the loss of personal data of at least 200 clients, the bank said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2019) p>

Earlier in the day, Russian newspaper Kommersant reported that Sberbank clients' personal data had appeared on the black market. The sellers boasted of possessing data on 60 million credit card accounts, both valid and invalid, including transaction data. According to the publication, the leak could have occurred in the end of August. Upon checking the data, Russian financial experts confirmed its authenticity and pronounced the leak to be the largest in the modern history of the Russian banking.

"In the evening of October 2 2019, Sberbank has become aware of a possible leak of credit cards' accounts, affecting at the very least 200 of the bank's clients. There is an ongoing internal investigation, the results of which will be reported additionally," the bank said in a statement.

The bank claimed that one of its employees was most likely to be behind the incident, as its data is not easily accessible.

Sberbank added that the data theft in no way jeopardized its clients' finances.

