MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2019) Russia's largest bank Sberbank and IT company Mail.ru Group closed a deal on a joint food, taxi, car-sharing venture, the technology company said Thursday.

"Mail.ru Group (MAIL) and Sberbank have completed the formation of a partnership focused on digital technologies for food and transportation markets. The parties have equal stakes in the JV, with up to 10% of shares to be potentially allocated for the long-term motivation program to incentivize O2O platform's employees," the press released published by Mail.ru said.

Sberbank and Mail.ru will invest about 47 billion rubles, or about $753 million, into the new venture. The company will receive additional 17.

6 billion rubles if it reaches its targets.

In addition to the joint venture deal, Sberbank announced it had bought a 36-percent stake in the co-owner of Mail.ru Group �� MF Technologies � from Gazprombank and Rostec.

"Sberbank has closed the deal to acquire a 36% stake in MF Technologies JSC from Gazprombank JSC and state-owned corporation Rostec to become a full-fledged partner. As a result, MF Technologies shareholder structure will be as follows: MegaFon (45%), Sberbank (36%), Rostec (10%), USM Holdings (9%)," the bank's press release said.

Sberbank will now have one seat on the IT company's board. Lev Khasis, the first deputy chairman of the executive board of the bank, was nominated to take it.