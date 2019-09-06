(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2019) Russia's Sberbank increased in January-August its net profit calculated in line with Russian Accounting Standards by 9.7 percent compared to the same period last year, bringing it to 593.2 billion rubles ($8.9 billion), the bank said on Friday.

Meanwhile, the net profit of Russia's top bank increased by 2.9 percent in August alone.

It surged to 73.6 billion rubles compared to 71.5 billion rubles in August 2018.