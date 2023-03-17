UrduPoint.com

Russia's Sberbank Shares Up 10%, Hitting Record High Since February 2022 - Exchange

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 17, 2023 | 08:56 PM

Russia's Sberbank Shares Up 10%, Hitting Record High Since February 2022 - Exchange

Preference and ordinary shares of Russia's biggest bank, Sberbank, have updated their maximum price since February 22, 2022, after increasing more than 10%, the Moscow Exchange data showed on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2023) Preference and ordinary shares of Russia's biggest bank, Sberbank, have updated their maximum price since February 22, 2022, after increasing more than 10%, the Moscow Exchange data showed on Friday.

Sberbank's preferred shares increased by 11.3%, reaching 193.64 rubles ($2.

53) per share, and ordinary shares rose by 10.4%, to 193.66 rubles per share. The Moscow Exchange index has risen by 2.3%.

Earlier in the day, Sberbank CEO Herman Gref said that the bank's supervisory board recommended the payment of a record dividend in the bank's history in the amount of 565 billion rubles, with the rate of 25 rubles per share both for ordinary and preferred shares.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange Moscow Russia Bank Price February Share Billion

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Zayed inaugurates Mugharraq Port in Al ..

4 minutes ago
 First 100% plant-based meat factory in Middle East ..

First 100% plant-based meat factory in Middle East opens in Dubai

19 minutes ago
 International Energy Agency hosts COP28 President- ..

International Energy Agency hosts COP28 President-Designate in climate action ro ..

34 minutes ago
 Latest Twitter File Reveals US Government Ties to ..

Latest Twitter File Reveals US Government Ties to COVID-19 Censorship Online - T ..

28 minutes ago
 NATO Air Force Chiefs Meet at Ramstein Air Base to ..

NATO Air Force Chiefs Meet at Ramstein Air Base to Discuss Defense Capabilities, ..

28 minutes ago
 Turkey to Start Ratification Process for Finland's ..

Turkey to Start Ratification Process for Finland's Accession to NATO - Erdogan

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.