MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2023) Preference and ordinary shares of Russia's biggest bank, Sberbank, have updated their maximum price since February 22, 2022, after increasing more than 10%, the Moscow Exchange data showed on Friday.

Sberbank's preferred shares increased by 11.3%, reaching 193.64 rubles ($2.

53) per share, and ordinary shares rose by 10.4%, to 193.66 rubles per share. The Moscow Exchange index has risen by 2.3%.

Earlier in the day, Sberbank CEO Herman Gref said that the bank's supervisory board recommended the payment of a record dividend in the bank's history in the amount of 565 billion rubles, with the rate of 25 rubles per share both for ordinary and preferred shares.