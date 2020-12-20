MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2020) Russian Energy Minister Nikolai Shulginov will hold a meeting with Iranian Minister of Petroleum Bijan Zangeneh on Monday, the Russian Energy Ministry told Sputnik on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, the Iranian petroleum industry-related news agency Shana reported that Zangeneh was expected to depart for Moscow on Sunday, where he would be meeting with Shulginov and Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak to discuss the current situation with the oil market.

"We confirm the meeting. It will take place on Monday," a spokesperson for the ministry said.