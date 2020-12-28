UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Sibur, China's Sinopec Petrochemicals Giants Seal Deal To Set Up Joint Venture

Faizan Hashmi 48 seconds ago Mon 28th December 2020 | 05:10 PM

Russia's Sibur, China's Sinopec Petrochemicals Giants Seal Deal to Set Up Joint Venture

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2020) Russia's petrochemical giant Sibur said on Monday that it had agreed to establish a joint venture with the China Petroleum and Chemical Corporation, or Sinopec, in Russia's far eastern Amur Region.

"SIBUR Holding, Russia's leading petrochemicals company and one of the most rapidly growing petrochemicals businesses globally, and China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (Sinopec), China's leading energy and chemical company, have closed the deal to set up a joint venture (JV) at the Amur Gas Chemical Complex [AGCC] after obtaining all the necessary approvals from the regulators of both countries. SIBUR and Sinopec will hold interest in the JV in the amount of 60% and 40%, respectively," the company said in a press release.

It added that the parties agreed on the main terms and conditions of the joint venture in June 2019.

The AGCC strives to become the world's largest facility for the production of basic polymers, which will amount to 2.7 million tonnes per year.

"The construction of Amur GCC proceeds in sync with the gradual ramp-up of Gazprom's Amur Gas Processing Plant to its full capacity, so that the latter could supply ethane and [liquefied petroleum gas] LPG to Amur GCC for processing into high value-added products. The completion of construction and commissioning is scheduled for 2024," the company said.

The AGCC project's budget is estimated to be at about $10-11 billion. Earlier this month, the facility attracted $1.5 billion in bridge financing from a syndicate of Russian banks.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

LPG World Russia China Budget Company June Gas 2019 All From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Spanish Health Minister Says COVID-19 Pandemic in ..

2 minutes ago

Over 2.3 million olive plants to be cultivated dur ..

2 minutes ago

International Islamic University Islamabad extends ..

6 minutes ago

Sindh University to grant admissions in Bachelors ..

6 minutes ago

Romanian President to Visit Moldova on Tuesday

6 minutes ago

Serological Survey Shows 4.43% of Residents of Chi ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.