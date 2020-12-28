MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2020) Russia's petrochemical giant Sibur said on Monday that it had agreed to establish a joint venture with the China Petroleum and Chemical Corporation, or Sinopec, in Russia's far eastern Amur Region.

"SIBUR Holding, Russia's leading petrochemicals company and one of the most rapidly growing petrochemicals businesses globally, and China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (Sinopec), China's leading energy and chemical company, have closed the deal to set up a joint venture (JV) at the Amur Gas Chemical Complex [AGCC] after obtaining all the necessary approvals from the regulators of both countries. SIBUR and Sinopec will hold interest in the JV in the amount of 60% and 40%, respectively," the company said in a press release.

It added that the parties agreed on the main terms and conditions of the joint venture in June 2019.

The AGCC strives to become the world's largest facility for the production of basic polymers, which will amount to 2.7 million tonnes per year.

"The construction of Amur GCC proceeds in sync with the gradual ramp-up of Gazprom's Amur Gas Processing Plant to its full capacity, so that the latter could supply ethane and [liquefied petroleum gas] LPG to Amur GCC for processing into high value-added products. The completion of construction and commissioning is scheduled for 2024," the company said.

The AGCC project's budget is estimated to be at about $10-11 billion. Earlier this month, the facility attracted $1.5 billion in bridge financing from a syndicate of Russian banks.