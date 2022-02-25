UrduPoint.com

Russia's Skolkovo Foundation And STZA Sign LoI To Promote Cooperation In Advance Technologies

Sumaira FH Published February 25, 2022 | 05:00 PM

Russia's Skolkovo Foundation and STZA Sign LoI to promote cooperation in advance technologies

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2022 ) :The Skolkovo Foundation, Russia's principal agency for the development and commercialization of advanced technologies and Special Technology Zones Authority (STZA) of Pakistan have signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) to enhance bilateral cooperation in the technology sector, foster business relations and increase exchanges between the scientific and technological institutions of two countries.

The LOI was inked by Igor Drozdov, Chairman of the board, Skolkovo Foundation and Amer Ahmed Hashmi, Chairman, Special Technology Zones Authority during the historic visit of the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan, to the Russian Federation, said a press release issued here.

The Skolkovo Foundation, founded in Moscow, 2010 has a mandate of supporting technological entrepreneurship in Russia and to commercialize the results of scientific research activities.

The number of Skolkovo residents already exceeds 3,200 and the Foundation provides them with an array of services that are necessary to roll out developments into international markets.

Located at Skolkovo Innovation Center is the Skolkovo Institute of Science and Technology (Skoltech), which is listed in the Nature Index "Top-100 Young Universities" list.

The STZA's strategic partnership with Skolkovo Foundation will pave ways for introducing Russian technologies in Pakistan and open doors for leading Russian IT companies and organizations to invest and operate in Pakistan's Special Technology Zones.

The Skolkovo Foundation and STZA intend to cooperate for developing innovation centers and establishing research and development institutes across Pakistan to achieve technological advancements, especially in the areas of circular economy, low carbon development projects, clean energy, and digital transformation.

The LOI will also aid in establishing linkages among academic institutions, promote online and offline technology activities and bilateral exchanges in all sectors of technology.

The STZA was enacted in 2021 with a national mandate of creating technological ecosystems across the country and offers access to wide ranging fiscal and forex incentives, regulatory support, highly trained human capital, and soft landing through its one window framework supporting the growth of enterprise in the zones.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Technology Business Moscow Russia Visit Young Enterprise Market All

Recent Stories

Infinix Launches ZERO 5G Featuring 6nm 5G Master P ..

Infinix Launches ZERO 5G Featuring 6nm 5G Master Processor and Uni-Curve design

53 minutes ago
 GROUPM PAKISTAN CONNECTS BRANDS TO WIDEST NETWORK ..

GROUPM PAKISTAN CONNECTS BRANDS TO WIDEST NETWORK OF TRUSTED INFLUENCERS AND PUB ..

2 hours ago
 Meeting on Disaster Management Organized by NDMA

Meeting on Disaster Management Organized by NDMA

3 hours ago
 Russian forces advance attacks as Ukrainian leader ..

Russian forces advance attacks as Ukrainian leader asks for help

4 hours ago
 The Evolution of realme's Charging Capabilities fr ..

The Evolution of realme's Charging Capabilities from 18W Quick Charge on realme ..

4 hours ago
 The Evolution of realme's Charging Capabilities fr ..

The Evolution of realme's Charging Capabilities from 18W Quick Charge on realme ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>