Russia's Southern Transport Prosecutors Checking Oil Spill Incident Near Novorossiysk

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 08th August 2021 | 04:40 PM

KRASNODAR (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2021) Russia's Southern Transport Prosecutor's Office said on Sunday it had organized an audit of an incident involving an oil spill in the Black Sea that occurred near the port of Novorossiysk.

Late on Saturday, the Russian Federal Agency for Maritime and River Transportation reported an oil spill from the Greek tanker Minerva Symphony in the Black Sea near the Russian city. The tanker owner immediately sent special units to the area to tackle the consequences of the incident.

The spill took place 5 kilometers (3 miles) from the coastline at the tanker loading unit.

"The Novorossiysk Transport Prosecutor's Office, on behalf of the Southern Transport Prosecutor's Office, is checking whether the requirements of environmental legislation and legislation on the safety of operation of water transport are complied with," the authority said in a statement.

The spill has been contained, the transport prosecutor's office added.

