Russia's Stand On Possible Extension Of OPEC+Deal Secret Yet - Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 28th November 2019 | 04:25 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2019) Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak did not disclose Russia's position on a possible extension of the OPEC+ oil output cut deal.

"It's a secret yet," Novak said following a meeting with large oil companies, answering journalists' question about Russia's position on the deal's possible extension.

