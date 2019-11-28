(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak did not disclose Russia's position on a possible extension of the OPEC+ oil output cut deal

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2019) Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak did not disclose Russia's position on a possible extension of the OPEC+ oil output cut deal.

"It's a secret yet," Novak said following a meeting with large oil companies, answering journalists' question about Russia's position on the deal's possible extension.