MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2020) Russia's public debt is approaching 20 percent of the country's gross domestic product, this is a safe level, but it should not be exceeded, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Tuesday at the Moscow Financial Forum.

"We are already approaching, next year we will approach the debt level of about 20 percent of GDP. We believe that this is not a dangerous level, but it would probably be inappropriate to go beyond it," Siluanov said.