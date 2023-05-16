(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2023) Russia's lower house, the State Duma, adopted on Tuesday a bill authorizing the export of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to users of the subsoil of the Arctic part of Russia's Krasnoyarsk Region, the Nenets and Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Regions.

The document grants the exclusive right to export LNG to users of subsurface areas on land, fully or partially located north of the 67 degrees north latitude. At the same time, the state's share in the authorized capital of such subsoil users should be more than 50%. A representative of the Russian Energy Ministry explained at a meeting of the State Duma Committee on Energy in April that this concerns about 36 fields that now belong to Rosneft.