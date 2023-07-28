Open Menu

Russia's Support To Speed Up Creation Of Free Trade Area In Africa - African Union

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2023) African countries are working on creating a continental free trade area, and this can be implemented faster with Russia's support, Chairman of the African Union Azali Assoumani said on Friday.

"We are creating a free trade area in Africa. I think this is a good model, it will help us move forward and develop.

As chairman, I can speed up the establishment of this zone. I am convinced that together with Russia, its support and perseverance, we will be able to implement such a project and achieve concrete results," Assoumani said at the second Russia-Africa forum.

The Second Russia-Africa Summit and Economic and Humanitarian Forum is taking place in the Russian city of St. Petersburg from July 27-28. Sputnik is an official media partner of the event.

